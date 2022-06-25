4th Pole Vault title for Bo Kanda Lita Baehre – A worldwide sport

Bühl’s pre-EM triple shooter: He can play a great course

The 23-year-old from Leverkusen won at the Berlin Olympic Stadium with a powerful jump of 5.90 metres, clearly ahead of defending champion Oleg Zernickel of Landau. Olympic ninth mastered 5.70 meters. Third place goes to Turbine Bleach from Leverkusen, with a distance of 5.70 metres.

Fourth in the World Cup, Lita Baher came to the tournament as the best German of the year and achieved the best result on a personal level with the victory. It also reaffirmed the world championship standard of 5.80 metres. The World Championships begins in Eugene, USA on July 15. The normal for the European Championships on August 15 in Munich is 5.75 metres. And Zernikel has already met the standards for this season’s high profile international events.

In the triple jump, Max Hess took the national title for the sixth time since 2016. For the former European champion from Chemnitz, an average of under 16.20 international meters was enough. The EM standard is 16.95 metres, and the World Cup standard is 17.10 metres.

In the women’s sprint, last year’s champion Alexandra Burghart decided not to start from the 100m after the warm-up. Burghart won the silver medal in bobsleigh at the Winter Olympics in February.

The best international performances were previously at the US Championships in Eugene, which was also a World Cup elimination. 100m winner Fred Curley ran 9.77 seconds in the final after 9.76 seconds in the semifinals. Ryan Crozer won by 23.12 metres, ahead of Joe Kovacs, who scored 22.87 metres. David Sturl became the German champion in Berlin with a distance of 20.32 metres.