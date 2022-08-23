44 passengers without Matthias Flückiger, this is the Swiss team









France will be the largest team with 54 passengers

Switzerland is usually the team that moves the most members to the MTB World Championship. In 2022, that wasn’t the case, because another great MTB team, France, plays at home. The Swiss chose 44 cyclists, while the French had 54 cyclists. to compare, Spain has displaced 25 cyclists.

39 XCO motorcyclists with a choice of 24 of them from sub-23 and junior

Of the 44 passengers on the Swiss national team, 19 are women and 25 are men. Among those selected are the defenders of the elite male XCO titles (Nino Schurter) and female short track titles (Sina Fry).

In terms of configuration by modalities, 39 are XCO bikers and 5 are MAD. Within the XCO, the category with the highest representation is Sub-Class 23 and Minor, with 12 riders each. A clear example of his commitment to the quarry and training new riders.