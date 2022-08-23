44 passengers without Matthias Flückiger, this is the Swiss team

France will be the largest team with 54 passengers
Switzerland is usually the team that moves the most members to the MTB World Championship. In 2022, that wasn’t the case, because another great MTB team, France, plays at home. The Swiss chose 44 cyclists, while the French had 54 cyclists. to compare, Spain has displaced 25 cyclists.
Contact after sponsors
39 XCO motorcyclists with a choice of 24 of them from sub-23 and junior
Of the 44 passengers on the Swiss national team, 19 are women and 25 are men. Among those selected are the defenders of the elite male XCO titles (Nino Schurter) and female short track titles (Sina Fry).
In terms of configuration by modalities, 39 are XCO bikers and 5 are MAD. Within the XCO, the category with the highest representation is Sub-Class 23 and Minor, with 12 riders each. A clear example of his commitment to the quarry and training new riders.
Lars Forster and Marcel Guerini enter the selection
Enter Forster and Guerrini
Not to mention the absence of Matthias Flückiger, After he was suspended for positive dopingThe Swiss national team announced the addition of Lars Forster and Marcel Guerini to its squad. Apparently someone took the place of Fluckiger. Both were champions in the last round of the Swiss Cycling Cup, where Guerini and Forster won second place.
The Swiss team of Team Raleigh
With Nino Schurter on Team Relay
What they also prepared is the Swiss national team for Team Relay, where they start as one of the favorites. Courtesy of France. His pick includes Nino Schurter, although none of the main Swiss XCO stars are in the women’s elite class. This is your team for Team Relay:
- Anina Hattar and Khaled Sayed Ahmed (small)
- Ronja Blochlinger and Dario Lillo (U23)
- Ramona Forchini and Nino Schurter (Elite).
Twitter fan. Beer specialist. Entrepreneur. General pop culture nerd. Music trailblazer. Problem solver. Bacon evangelist. Foodaholic.