40 Years of “Terra X”: Anniversary Series “Our Continents” on ZDF

ZDF

Mainz (ots)

“Terra X” has been reporting on the nature and culture of the world for 40 years. The six-part anniversary series Our Continents, Sundays from October 16, 2022, at 7.30pm on ZDF, both combine for a large all-encompassing show. How has the nature of the earth shaped and affected cultures? Six famous moderators present films about the continents where humans have permanently settled: Professor Harald Lesch, Episode 1 “Africa”, Professor Colin Davy, Episode 2 “Asia”, Professor Antje Boetius, Episode “Australia and Oceania”, Mirko Druchmann Leading Episode 4 “Europe” d . Mai Thi Nguyen Kim through the “North America” ​​episode and Jasmina Neudecker presenting “South America” ​​in the final episode. All films in the documentary series will be available in the ZDF Media Library from Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Each film travels to the beginnings of each continent and to the turning points that define its character. Geology, weather, climate, ocean currents, species migration, human migration and settlement are all factors that shape development. Why, for example, is the climate in Europe so favorable, while at the same altitude in Siberia there are five months of permafrost? What does the collision of two continental plates have to do with the formation of the Himalayas, the most densely populated place on Earth? And how do people manage to survive in Australia, even though the continent is the driest in the world? Findings from history, science, and everyday life are compiled into a cinematic encyclopedia. Photo-realistic 3D animation serves as a tool for time travel, and the aesthetics of the coffee table book are achieved through graphic novels and documentaries at the highest technical level. Helicopter and drone footage shows gorgeous landscapes and wildlife.

In the past 10 years, “Terra X” has become a multimedia brand, with strong communities on very different social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or as a podcast. To celebrate its 40th anniversary, TikTok has been added to the target group of young people since July 2022. There, the knowledge becomes short, funny at times, and divisible.

“40 Years of Terra X” is also an occasion for “The Big Terra X Show” on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 8:15 p.m. on ZDF to go to the archive. Highlights from four decades of documentaries are shown once again. Johannes B. Kerner Show – With “Terra X” experts like Dr. Mai Thi Nguyen Kim, Professor Dr. Harald Lesch or animal film director Andreas Keeling at his side. Two leading guessing teams, Colin Ulmen-Fernandez and Moritz Pleptro as well as Ute Limber and Henning Baum, compete against each other.

Ansprechpartnerin: Magda Huthmann, Telefon: 06131 – 70-12149; Presse-Desk, Telefon: 06131 – 70-12108, [email protected]

Images are available from ZDF Etisalat, phone: 06131 – 70-16100, and from https://presseportal.zdf.de/presse/terrax

press kit: https://presseportal.zdf.de/presseappe/40-years-terra-x-our-continents

40 Years of “Terra X” in ZDF Media Library: https://zdf.de/dokumentation/terra-x/vierzig-years-terra-x-100.html

“Terra X” in ZDF Media Library: https://zdf.de/dokumentation/terra-x

Original content from: ZDF, transmitted by aktuell news