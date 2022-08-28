4 Huawei phones with the best cameras at the moment

This brand model features a 6.6 inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate Kirin 9000 . processor but also because of the system Quad cameras . Its power, features, and camera system make it one of the most interesting mobile phones for this and other use in 2022.

While our preference would be the P50 Pro for being one of the best phones with a camera and other features, there are others that you’ll love for taking pictures of landscapes, your family, your family’s meals, your pets, or even selfies. Do you want to know what they are?

your camera The main Leica is 50 MP f / 1.8. It also has a 64MP f/3.5 OIS lens, a 13MP ultrawide lens, a 40MP f/1.6 monochrome lens, and a 13MP selfie camera. Among its features, we highlight the 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom, so you can take perfect photos from any distance.

It has a large number of modes and functions that will make you get the most out of your mobile phone. Not to mention his privilege image stability. Its autonomy is 4360 mAh with 66W fast charging and 50W wireless charging, so you won’t miss any photos due to lack of battery.

Huawei P40 Pro 5G

The HUAWEI P40 Pro received the highest rating from DxOMark, with a score of 128, which is a huge success, and for years it has become the mobile phone with The best camera in the world. This still makes it an excellent choice today.

We highlight the 5G model for possessing this excellent technology and features. This phone has Leica Ultra Vision Quad Camera with sensor 50 mega pixel, 40MP Ultra Wide Cine Camera, 12MP Telephoto Cameras with 5x Optical, 10x Hybrid and 50x Max, 3D Depth Sensing Camera. Better shooting detail and lighting with a 1/1.28″ Super Vision sensor, RYYB color filter assembly, and Octa PD autofocus.

Added to this is a good and powerful processor, 4200 mAh battery with 40W super fast charging and many other features of this model that you will love.

HUAWEI PSmart 2021

If you are looking for a good mobile in which you do not have to spend a lot with a good camera, you will love this phone as it has a quad camera system 48 MP with Huawei AI. It has 4 AI cameras, with a main camera that allows you to get more vivid and clear details, as well as a full appreciation of the beauty of your surroundings captured in a photo.

with him 120° wide angle lens You will be able to include more people or easily create images that you thought were impossible. In addition to the 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle, it has a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Selfie camera 8 megapixel.

She also has Ultra Night Mode So you can save memories even in low light or low light conditions, as well as other shooting modes that allow you to get the best photos.

Its long-lasting 5000mAh battery so you can spend more time taking photos and videos without turning off.

Huawei P40 5G

This model has Leica Triple Camera 50 MP With night vision. Its other cameras are 16MP and 8MP wide angle with 3x optical zoom. Your camera will let you Take better selfies Thank you 32 megapixels. The focus is much better, for example, than the Lite model which also takes good pictures and is a cheap model.

In addition, it will allow you to record as you like with a file Leica Gimbal Stabilizer With which you can record animated videos with maximum stability and sharpness, it is quite amazing. You will be able to create 4K videos and enjoy all photo modes, thus improving the user experience. The battery capacity is 3800 mAh, which, without being the most durable, allows you to spend the day taking pictures, with a fast charging of 22.5W.

