4 Free Websites to Join Videos Easily

Although Adobe has many paid products and services, they will not charge us for simple tasks like joining videos into one file, and this can be done online, without having to download any kind of software.

If you are looking for Merge multiple videos into one These are some of the best websites to do it for free.

The Adobe tool lets you add videos of up to one hour in length and allows for simple editing options such as trimming each part or silencing any. Adobe Creative Cloud Express supports the major video formats available, so compatibility will not be an additional issue.

Instead of downloading a heavy professional video editor, content creators can use Kapwing to combine videos, GIFs, and images into a longer MP4 file. Kapwing is an easy-to-use online video merging tool that supports clips from a wide variety of file formats.

One of the main advantages is that it combines traditional video uploading with the ability to paste URLs of other videos that we want to add to our site. early. In this way, we avoid wasting space on your hard drive in the middle of the process. It even allows you to choose videos or photos directly from Google Drive or Google Photos.

The editor that is integrated with it allows you to add additional elements such as subtitles, emojis, text or shapes and backgrounds that are available with direct access.

Although its name suggests that it only works with animated GIFs, the Ezgif editor also supports videos as long as their size does not exceed 100MB per piece.

You can upload multiple video files, drag them in the desired order and click the button to get the final result with the merged video.

This tool can merge video files of various resolutions and formats (including MP4, AVI, WebM, MOV, FLV, and M4V). You can also combine videos with real animated GIFs (the output will be a video file).

This online tool allows you to quickly and easily upload as many videos or photos as you want and combine them with one click. It supports all video formats including MP4, AVI, MPG, VOB, WMV, MOV and more.

It even has post-editing tools to set different size and border options so that the snippets blend seamlessly if they were originally different sizes.

The main drawback is that it includes a watermark and the option to remove it is paid for with subscriptions to an unlimited number of videos for $9 per month that you can cancel whenever you want.