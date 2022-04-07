365 Days: Now, Netflix movie trailers and photos

Today, Netflix is ​​bringing a trailer and visuals to the sequel to the romantic/thriller that set staggering numbers in 2020: Here’s 365 Days: Now.

Between the genuine interest of a segment of the audience and a taste of guilt for the rest of the users, 365 Days entered the top ten out of more than 90 countries, when it launched on Netflix in 2020. Arrival April 27 365 days: nowToday, a direct sequel to the movie, the official trailer and photos await.

Here is the official synopsis of the movie:

Laura and Massimo are back and they are never overwhelmed with passion. But the couple’s new beginning is complicated by Massimo’s family ties and the mysterious man who infiltrates Laura’s life to win a woman’s heart and trust…at any cost.

