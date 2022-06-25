3 ways to avoid mobile spam

If you need to give a number for a service that you really need and don’t have Secondary or prepaid line For reference, you can use the service virtual numbers . There are many apps and websites that offer you this service for free and can help you “Get out of trouble” In these cases. One of them is eSIM number, which is paid, but you can get it for free by certain actions. Interesting options Hushed or FreePhoneNum.

The best way to get rid of spam Don’t give your number On unknown websites and websites. Although doing this on more popular sites, such as Facebook may be risky, the truth is that if you give this information to sites you don’t know, they could use it to send you ads, malware or fill you with spam.

It is also recommended that Check with your operator If they have any spam blocking service. And of course, Don’t give them an answer Under no circumstances, where they can save your phone in a list to continue to contact you.

you can too Just avoid the sites They ask for your number if they are not trustworthy, or do not provide this information if you can avoid including it. However, this does not guarantee you complete peace of mind, since there are technologies that allow you to automatically generate numbers and can send automated SMS messages without your consent. But safety is better than sorry.

Activate the spam filter

One of the steps you should take to end spam on your mobile phone is to activate the anti-spam filter. To do this, just Go to the Messages app And from there you will come Settings. You’ll find it in the three dots at the top right of the page. Once you do this, it is called a section Spam protection. Press and verify that it is marked (as in the picture). If you can’t find it, go to advanced settings and search for it. Using only this, this filter will be activated, making it impossible for anyone you do not want to contact you.

If instead of settings you go to the section that says Spam and prohibited, you will find the numbers you have dialed like this and you will be able to see the messages. If you suspect that a message you’ve been waiting for has stopped there, just check it out in this section, although it probably isn’t.

Block and mark as spam

You should know that if they send you messages from a certain number, you can also Prevent messages from this from reaching you by blocking them. Depending on the phone, the path may be different, and in the message itself, if you go into the details, you can give it Block and mark as spam. Sometimes you will not have to follow the full path as the above option will appear from the SMS itself, this is for reference If it is not spam or mark it as spam. On iPhone, you can access this option from the contact, in Info (i), tap Block this contact.

If you are called From this same number, you can easily call and block it from the phone that appears in the call history. You can also use an external app for these functions, as with True Caller, although it won’t be necessary if you follow the steps above.

Rewards

How RewardsAlthough it should be more effective than it already is, we advise you to do so Sign up for Robinson List To block unwanted ads, including ads by Mail, email, SMS, SMS and calls from the phone. You just have to go to the web and click on register to get the list. Plus, it doesn’t hurt to have a good system Antivirus on your smartphone And do not open these messages under any circumstances, let alone enter links that may lead.