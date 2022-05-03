3 Quick Wi-Fi Changes to Maximize Your Protection

What password should you use? It must be completely random, do not use it in other places and do not contain any words or numbers that could relate to you. For example, you should not put your name, date of birth, or any similar data that can be easily memorized, but also should be easier for the attacker.

The first thing you should do is change passwords . This is necessary to protect security, as we can say that it is the first barrier that will prevent an attacker from entering your network. If you leave the one who comes from the factory, then most likely a virtual intruder will be able to reach him successfully.

a Weak Wi-Fi This means that an intruder can get into the router and affect the speed. It can also gain access to a connected device or even modify anything on the network so that it is not working properly. Now if you make some changes to the settings, you can make a huge improvement.

You should also use a file good encryption for the WiFi key. It is another change that you must make if you are not using the correct one. For example, obsolete elements such as WEP or WPA should be avoided. It is better to use the latest one because it is more secure. You can use WPA-2 or WPA-3.

But you should not only change the WiFi password, but also change the key Access to router configuration. This is also important to prevent hackers. You should not leave the default, because it is usually of type admin123 and the like, which can be found easily.

Update the router

Another change required to protect WiFi is Upgrade your router. You have The latest firmware version It would be necessary to make it work properly, but also to correct potential vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit without us noticing.

This is something you should do on any device connected to the internet. However, in the case of a router, this is more important. It is an essential piece of wireless communication and it is essential that you are able to maintain maximum protection at all times.

disable WPS

This option is very useful for you to be able to easily connect a WiFi repeater, for example. on the principle by . button It makes this process easier and faster. But this may have vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit to break into a wireless network.

Therefore, our advice is to disable WPS If it will not be used. It is another change that will improve WiFi security. Another option that will allow you to surf the Internet with greater protection, without the appearance of problems affecting both performance and your data.

In short, these simple and quick changes can be helpful to keep your WiFi protected and avoid problems. You can do it at any time, and in case you update the router or change the password, do it periodically to make sure you are always protected.