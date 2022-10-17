Three homes made of light materials were torched Sunday in a takeover of the Cartagena region, in an emergency situation in which firefighters were unable to intervene due to the crossfire. Police confirmed the arrest of two people.

On Sunday, three houses made of light materials were completely engulfed in flames within the takeover area of ​​the Estación sector in the municipality of Cartagena, in a fire that firefighters were unable to ignite as a result of a shooting inside the settlement.

Rodrigo García, Mayor of Cartagena, told La Radio that thanks to remote surveillance cameras they were able to confirm the incident and the internal quarrels in the capture, which GOPE of the carabineros had to attend after exchanging shots with the troops.

The captain, Sebastian Ebasita, Deputy Commissioner of the Services of the Second Cartagena Police Station, confirmed that two arrests had been made.



https://media.biobiochile.cl/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/1999547651.mp3

For the mayor of Cartagena, this responds to an underlying problem. The PPD met in La Moneda with the Undersecretary for Crime Prevention, Eduardo Vergara, to discuss the community’s security crisis. Lines of action were created to prevent what could be a tough summer.

Then there is the issue of the shots. There are several paths to the area, Garcia said: Settlement can be effective for some settlements, but the problem of a lack of resources to purchase land complicates it.

Garcia said local mayors are working to differentiate “need and use.”

https://media.biobiochile.cl/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/1999547811.mp3

The shortage of police officers is also a concern. The occupation of the railway station sector was occupied by armed men who did not allow the work of the police or the fire department.