3 fun movies on Netflix to watch with friends and family

Beautiful evenings and holidays also promise small hours. There is nothing better than watching a good movie, even if it is better in our backyard. However, choosing a movie is always a difficult task. For the summer season, it’s definitely better to have a laugh.

So it seems that choosing a good comedy to enjoy with friends is the ideal. With the rise of streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime, we have a plethora of options. Maybe too vast. Here, then, are 3 fun movies on Netflix to totally watch with friends and family.

1994 movie

The first is less well known to the younger generations, but it certainly made history. This is The Mask, a 1994 movie starring the famous Jim Carrey. The story revolves around the shy Stanley Ipkiss, who discovers a magical mask. The mask contains the spirit of Loki, a Norse deity. Then her life is completely turned upside down, as she begins to have an attractive and confident figure when she wears it. Unfortunately, not only does his personality change, but his actions change as well. A very light and funny movie that we can only see at least once in a lifetime.

red notice

The second movie on our list is Red Notice, which came out recently unlike the previous movie. He sees three famous actors in the main roles, they are Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. The story follows John Hartley, a analyst From the FBI, in search of the world’s most wanted art thief, named The Bishop. For a variety of reasons, he was forced to be accompanied by the best art thief in history, Nolan Booth.

Thus begins the adventure of the two heroes, who will cross jungles, prisons and much more to find their target. With an action-packed storyline and comedic moments, Red Notice is sure to rock our company.

Finally, a timeless classic from Italy. They are three men and a leg from the comedic trio of Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo. There are few Italians who have not seen this movie, but it always deserves a new look. Released in 1997, Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo are old friends who leave for Gallipoli. In fact, Giacomo is about to marry the daughter of a quick-tempered businessman, as well as their boss. All three must also bring the man’s last purchase, a wooden leg-shaped statue. However, the journey becomes a series of adventures that will lead the three friends to change their plans. Gags from the three comedians will entertain adults and children alike.

