3 exclusive titles announced

to me Netflix Like video games we know it, and it looks like it Ubisoft He will be the next partner of the broadcasting giant.

publisher Doctrine killerso epic You can redeem it on Amazonwill be among the next major characters in the Netflix games section.

Which didn’t quite start well, because Netflix games They were not received with much interest by subscribers.

But the broadcast giant already has a plan B ready for it Games sectionwhich may also include Ubisoft.

Netflix and Ubisoft They will work closely together because, as announced in Twitterthey come in well Three video games exclusively in the catalog from the broadcast platform.

And it’s not just a video game either, because Ubisoft titles are also a sequel or part of, Very important epics.

Netflix Ubisoft ⚔ Mighty Quest

♥ New valiant hearts game

Assassin’s Creed game and live action show! Stay in touch for more information pic.twitter.com/KaXRVhB0QH – Ubisoft Forward (Ubisoft) September 10, 2022

Among the titles are very important names:

The second iteration in the series great quest Coming in 2023

Coming in 2023 The official sequel to brave hearts an award-winning indie title, developed by the original team that arrived in January 2023

an award-winning indie title, developed by the original team that arrived in January 2023 Epic title Doctrine killerwhich will also be coherent with New live show

Although Netflix and Ubisoft titles are mobile-exclusive They are not “games” at allTaking into account the names developed by the two companies.

Who knows if, really, Video games section From the live broadcast platform will be able to relaunch these projects.

It will be a consolation for the latest shows released, including Huge series of vampire Which, in fact, won’t see a second season.

A world, a world of video games, that Netflix However, keep exploring with some determination. The next show is actually Cyberpunk Edgerunnersinspired by the homonymous title of CD Projekt Red.

On the other hand, Ubisoft is in a state of complete reassessment even if it is its own Historical epics, such as Doctrine killerAnd it’s time to find out what happens Valhallaafter the latest ads.