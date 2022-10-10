3-1 win in the match between Spain and Finland last Friday in Tomiloso

The long-awaited match between Spanish futsal team Last Friday, the Finnish team took place in the Ciudad Deportiva de Tomelloso (Ciudad Real) stand. And the occasion called for it, Tomiloso fans turned to the Spanish national futsal team in a friendly match against the Finnish national team, which is preparing for the qualifying stage for the 2024 World Cup, which will start next week.

900 spectators for the match between Spain and Finland futsal team

At least 900 spectators witnessed this match, which the Spanish team won 3-1.

The Mayor of Tomilloso, Inmaculada Jimenez, presided over the meeting with the Ambassador and Institutional Representative of the Royal Spanish Football Federation and former international goalkeeper Luis Amado, and President of the Regional Federation Pablo Borrilo.

who were accompanied at the fund by Vice Mayor Francisco José Barato; Sports Consultant, Amadeo Trevino; and Deputy Sports Minister of the Community Council Ana Muñoz. Regional Representative, David Treguero, and Regional Athletic Representative, José Caro, among others.

A passionate tribute to Pedro Granados

Moments before the start of the match, Pedro Granados, a person closely associated with futsal in Tomelloso, was honoured, as he was part of the local committee for the sport and the directors of Atlético Tomilloso and the Women’s Federation. The mayor, the institutional representative of the Royal Spanish Federation and the president of the regional federation presented Granados’ widow, daughter and brother a ball and a shirt signed by the players of the Spanish national team.

Spain’s win left a very good taste in their mouths after a tough match in which they cheered the choice, He particularly enjoyed in the second part, the apparent dominance of the national team over exhausted Finland.

Source: Tomiloso City Council