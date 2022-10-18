2100: Escape from the heat. It wouldn’t be bad if it was the title of the movie. But unfortunately it is not. It is indeed a terrible prediction of the future.

Yes, because if 2022 is definitely going to go down in history as one of the hottest and hottest years in recent decades (and we’ve all noticed a little bit), by 2100 temperatures could rise dramatically to levels that undermine human survival. Being in vast areas of the Earth and forcing entire communities to flee from massive mass migrations heat waves Moisturize and look for habitable areas, at acceptable temperatures.

No, it’s not the plot of the aforementioned movie. We repeat: it is a terrible prediction of the future. The catastrophic consequence of the climate change we are facing.

This estimate comes from a report by the International Red Cross and Red Crescent andUnited Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha), published on the occasion of the 27th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP 27), titled “Extreme Heat: Prepare for Future Heat Waves,” scheduled for November 6 in Egypt.

Over the course of this year (and we might also add that it’s not too far off) we’ve learned to live together and fight the rising sweltering heat: as we read in the report, communities across North Africa, Australia, Europe, South Asia, and the Middle East have been stifled more than anything else. Standard temperatures, while the western United States and China have recently succumbed to the sweltering heat. a global climate crisisIn short, which left no way out.

The report also estimates that if satisfactory carbon-neutral rates are not achieved between now and 2100, urban centers in countries such as India, Indonesia, Sudan and Kuwait no longer guarantee potential living conditions and “heat waves will meet and overtake humans.” Physiological and social limits “in regions such as the Sahel, the Horn of Africa, and South and Southwest Asia, regions where humanitarian needs are already high and experiencing widespread suffering and loss of life, population movements and more entrenched inequalities.”

This means that in 2022 alone in major European countries there were at least 25,000 heat-related deaths, in less than 80 years global heat-related humanitarian emergencies will be deadlier, more frequent, more intense and more severe. It leads to the forced migration of some 600 million people who will move in search of habitable areas and potential living conditions (and climate).

“As the climate crisis continues unchecked, extreme weather events, such as heat waves and floods, are hitting the most vulnerable,” he says. Martin GriffithsUN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator. “Nowhere is the impact felt more brutal than in countries already shaken by hunger, conflict and poverty.”

The lowest income countries in the world that are already experiencing disproportionate increases in extreme temperatures, despite being least responsible for climate change and that will see a significant increase in the number of people at risk in the coming decades, first of all agricultural workers, the elderly, children and pregnant and lactating women .

As the report emphasized, the immediate priority must consist of massive investments aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change and supporting the living conditions of the most vulnerable.

For this reason, Jagan Chapagain, Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies assures, “At COP 27, we will urge world leaders to ensure that this investment reaches the local communities at the fore in the climate crisis. If communities are prepared to anticipate climate risks and are willing to act, we will prevent extreme weather events from becoming humanitarian disasters.”