21 European Vice Champion in the German Federation squad | Sports

National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is counting on the 21 runners-up European champions for the remaining two matches of the 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifiers in Australia and New Zealand.

Only injured defender Marina Hegering (Wolfsburg) and substitute goalkeeper Anne Catherine Berger (Chelsea), who were banned from attending for personal reasons, were absent from the squad announced by the German Football Association (DFB) on Tuesday in Frankfurt. /Main.

For the two away games on September 3 (2.45 pm) in Turkey and three days later in Bulgaria (6.30 pm), Voss-Tecklenburg nominated three out-of-EM contestants into the 24-man squad. Substitute goalkeeper Tovikovic is the only newcomer. Dzsenifer Marozsan (Recovery after a cruciate ligament tear) and Melanie Leopolds

(Pregnancy) still missing.

After intense and grueling weeks during the European Championships in England, the batteries are mostly charging again. “Now we want to take the momentum from the European Championship to the World Cup qualifiers. Our clear goal is to qualify with two wins and deliver a convincing performance on the pitch.”

The European Championship runner-up currently leads Group H qualifying with three

Advanced points on Serbia. Only the first in the table is eligible

Live for the World Cup to be held in Oceania from 20 July to 20 August 2023. 32 countries will participate for the first time.