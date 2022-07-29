2022 Canoe Slalom World Cup: India, Australia, Ukraine: The world is a guest at the Augsburg Ice Canal



Plus

300 athletes from 51 countries compete in the slalom world championships. Athletes praise the atmosphere, but they also have their own problems to deal with.

to Florian Eisel

If you had to draw an Australian motorboat, it might look like Tristan Carter. The 24-year-old wears shoulder-length hair, a beard and a hat. As if that wasn’t enough, he dashed along the icy Augsburg Trail with a single-lens reflex camera to capture his countrymen’s runs.

This article does not end here, but it is reserved for our subscribers. Unfortunately, your browser settings prevent us from displaying a reference to our subscription offer at this point. If you want to continue reading, you can test the PLUS+ offer here. If you are already subscribed to PLUS+, Please login here .

This article does not end here, but it is reserved for our subscribers. Unfortunately, your browser settings prevent us from displaying a reference to our subscription offer at this point. If you want to continue reading, you can test the PLUS+ offer here.

Topics tracking