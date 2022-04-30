11th, 10km BMW Jesolo Moonlight Half Marathon, over 3,600 registered

Expectation grows for 11 ^ edition of BMW Jesolo Moonlight Half Marathon & 10KWhich in the evening of Saturday 11 June It will bring the amazing international road running event, which is organized by Finnismarathon sponsored by Jesolo city.

The Moonlight event is included in the AIMS International Marathon Association’s international calendar and is recognized by the Italian Athletics Federation FIDAL as a Silver event.

Amazing confirmation road Which will provide an alternation between different natural aspects such as the river, pine forest, park and beach, along with the romantic colors of sunset and the magic of the sea. also confirmed Milan Square As the nerve center of manifestation and where it will appear BMW Jesolo Moonlight Village, Which will enliven the whole area for two days with the presence of athletes, a lot of good music and entertainment.

Recordings are progressing well with beyond already 3600 registered athletes Many of them are foreigners, and it is a sign that the event is being tested above all as an opportunity to enjoy a weekend full of sports, the sea, relax and have fun with Beach party.

From today, you can register for 2 ^ Ali Family Run, the exhilarating running walk of about 3 kilometres, which was also organized by the Venicemarathon as a side event. The event will be open to all and will start at 17.30 from Piazza Milano, to allow families, children and tourists to experience and breathe the atmosphere of the wonderful event. All participants will receive a race vest, Hoka-branded jersey and final refreshments at the end of the race. The Available places I 1,000 You can register online through the official website of the event: www.moonlighthalfmarathon.it