11 YouTube Features You Shouldn’t Ignore

Involved

If you are a compulsive consumer of the video platform, then these tricks will be very useful for you.

Surely, you are also one of those who use a file Google platform with the Basic knowledge. Oftentimes, perhaps out of laziness or lack of interest, we complain about streaming services, without taking full advantage of them. the great Youtube Show It can only be compared to Careers provided by the user, and we will then tell you, by clicking on its use. By the way, we have already shown you from Urban Tecno 8 tricks to get your first 10,000 views in your content.

Become the king of streaming with these YouTube features

Popular web page s Application For mobile devices no one is left indifferent and Many people turn to her daily, in the same way that they are sitting in front of the sofa searching for content on platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV +, Disney + or First Video. We will give you a helping hand Improve your experience with the interface We hope that you will discover content that is as interesting as it is educational.

Watch the text of the video

There is an option to add Subtitle to the videos you watch, but you can also get all the files talks decade video, through the so-called transcription. If you are in web page From YouTube, just click on a file Three horizontal dotsnext to the Save button and select Show text. If you are in appsarrive to a description from the video and click Show text.

Locate your comments

If you are one of those You are constantly hanging out The videos you see on the platform, just access Google Settings And you can read all gone writing with your YouTube username.

Save fun videos to watch later

If you don’t want to mess with playlists, Youtube tea Simplifies video saving to see another time. Simply go to the video that interests you, whether on the web or in the app, and click on it. icon with the symbol Plus and the word Memorizes. By default, the video will be saved in the . format Ready of breeding I’ll watch it later. In fact, in web pageif you pass hover the mouse From a video, it will highlight and give you a file Selection To quickly save content in the Watch Later list.

Use full screen by default in mobile operation

In the mobile appBe it Android or iOS, you have the option to configure the app with interesting features. If you come to personal pictureI chose Adjustyou go to general and click Expand to fit the screenthe videos you play will use the full screen possible.

Go forward and backward with a double tap and change the time interval

In the event that you do not know this information, you can moving forward In the phone app Double click on the right side from the video and twice on the left for Back. In addition, the interval jump as much as you can Accommodation Access your profile picture, tap Settings, General and enter Forward and Backward.

Double tap with two fingers to skip chapters

In addition to being able to advance in time, you will also be able to move forward through the seasons configured in the video you are watching, simply by executing same process Compared to the previous case, you will now have to use . files two fingers to touch the screen.

Share a clip of the video

You just have to click clip toolwhich has scissors next to it, and from here you can To participate just small extract from your favorite video. Could you Choose the start and end timeby typing the numbers and using the visual selection tool, add a description And share it with whoever you want.

Speed ​​up or slow down playback

Maybe you are watching your audio notation Preferred, but you want You hear it faster usual. To do this, like other platforms, YouTube offers the option to play with playback. Click on wheel Accompanying the video you want to edit, select playback speed and choose the best for you.

Most used keyboard shortcuts

If you are browsing a webpage and want to run faster when playing a video, you can Use your own keyboard to go faster. Clicking File right arrowAnd the you will advance In playback, press File The left arrowyou will go behind On the video, press space bar Could you Pause or resume reproduction. if you want Many shortcutsYou can consult them at YouTube Help Site or in Draw To leave you on these lines.

Download full video clips

these two Latest Features are really some tricks that we wanted to share with you. The first is to know how Download entire videoswhich you can use file modified url also Accessories from the browser.

Turn scenes into funny GIFs

To finish, use the . file trick for which we have shown you Convert video parts to GIF and enjoy Share your content Favorite in a more modern way.

Related topics: Applications

Involved

We are in Google News! to follow