10 years of Ecce Homo: Spain’s worst non-city art restoration | Community

A decade has passed since an old woman from Borja, Spain attempted to restore the well-known “Ecce Homo,” the symbolic painting that once adorned the city’s church.

The restoration caused a stir not only in the city, but also throughout the world, as its quality was much lower than the original painting.

The fresco, painted by Elias García Martinez in Santuario de la Misericordia de Borja (Zaragoza), dates back to the beginning of the 20th century and was destroyed by the woman who, with the best of intentions, tried to restore it due to the damage it has done with over the years.

The action caused the image of Ecce Homo to be turned into a meme and go through all social networks, as well as being news in the most important media in Spain and the world, including Biobio Chile.

But, what happened in these ten years, how did it affect Borja that his church painting became famous all over the world and how is Cecilia Jimenez, the author of the restoration? These are the questions we answer below.

History of Ecce Homo

In order to understand what Ecce Homo is, you have to travel several decades in history, specifically to 1930 when Spain was living a time of poverty, pain and Christianity, he points out. Infobae.

In these years, Elias García Martinez, a conservative Spanish painter who also worked as a teacher and classical portrait painter, was commissioned to create a fresco in Santuario de Misericordia de Borja.

Commissioned by local authorities, García captured “Ecce Homo” while on vacation in the area, leaving a Renaissance fresco that reads: “This is the result of two hours of devotion to the Virgin of Mercy.”

as stated Infobaethe oil on plaster piece, 60 x 40 cm, was not technically original, it was a representation of Jesus quite similar to that painted by Italian Guido Reni two centuries earlier.

However, this was not a problem, because the Christian figure was in place, so the goal of the ecclesiastical authorities was set.

to regain fame

Although the image of Jesus was reflected in the murals of the sanctuary with great faith and dedication, it was not made with the proper materials for the mural, simply causing it to deteriorate over the years.

That’s when Cecilia Jimenez appeared in the story, an 81-year-old woman who helped with shelter maintenance tasks and had some knowledge of painting, which she had applied in a previous restoration of the Virgin del Carmen canvas. At the Santa Clara Convent in the same city.

Cecilia, a very well-meaning woman, offered to restore “Ecce Homo” to Garcia and in the process of work, things did not go so well. This is how the painting was born that has been classified as “the worst restoration in history”.

“A well-meaning neighbor decided, on her own responsibility, to restore the fresco, which was actually in poor condition as a result of the dampness of the temple,” said Juan Maria Ojeda, Borja’s culture advisor. meeting with ABC Radio.

Cecilia never completed her work, since she went on vacation, but by the time the picture “Ecce Homo” or “Ecce Mono” returned, as she put it in various places, it has already become famous all over the world.

The story of the restoration appeared in the main newspapers in Spain and then the whole world echoed the news. Twitter was one of the main social networks in which the “Ecce Homo” phenomenon spread.

The reason, that the work done by Elias García Martinez with such dedication was destroyed with the restoration of Cecilia, which left a disgrace on the work.

Tourism success thanks to Ecce Homo

The return of the image of the Ecce Homo to the world made it ridiculed all over the world, but it is a mockery that the Borja people of Spain knew how to profit from.

According to data from vanguardTourist visits to the city tripled, which greatly helped the economy of a city of no more than 5,000 residents.

What Cecilia has done has succeeded in positioning Borja as a must-see tourist sight for those visiting the Zaragoza region of Spain.

This means that since 2012, more than 300,000 people from 110 different countries have visited the Shrine of Mercy to view the painting.

In the first year alone, their visits increased by 900%, going from 5,000 visitors per year to 45,000, which over the years has stabilized at 10 or 11,000 per year. Each one leaves the memory of his visit on a world map filled with tourist pass papers.

Eduardo Ardella, Mayor of Borja, said: vanguard The fact that we have succeeded in turning a social phenomenon into a social goal. Thanks to the 40,000 euros a year we get from selling tickets (at three euros), we were able to hire two people to do guided tours of the place, cover electricity and security costs and offer a scholarship to stay at the Sancti Foundation Spirits residence for two people from the village with few resources.”

Cecilia Jimenez, 91 years old

Cecilia became famous all over the world and still is, at the age of 91, because of the art she made in her hometown of Borja.

The old woman gave various interviews during the Ecce Homo boom era, where she revealed her skills as an artist.

He painted for a long time, held exhibitions, and even sold his art which was quite different from what he had done with “Ecce Homo”, although it must be made clear that it was not completed by the time he became famous.

Ten years after the world knew her, Cecilia still lives in Borja, although things have changed for her. He pointed out that he is currently moving in a wheelchair and with age he has lost some senses as well as memory on some occasions. idealthe Spanish mediator who interviewed him.

At the beginning of the whole “Ecce Homo” boom, Cecilia was not having a good time, there was a quarrel with the author’s family, problems with rights and media pressure that she never imagined. However, her unfinished work became famous, and with this came a reward for all the trade that was done for her.

He currently owns 49% of the image rights to his work and has given up half of it, receiving benefits for everything that is done with the Ecce Homo image, from key rings to T-shirts. Although a portion of this money is still donated to the Sancti Spíritus Foundation.

However, for all her fame, an old woman still lives with her son Juan in Borja. He has a “little apartment” with his art in his house and whenever he can, he goes to the shelter with his son for coffee.