10 digital tools you can’t miss studying

Digital tools have facilitated the development of university studies and the investigation of international resource and technology policies



In the study periods, there are many tasks to be done, not only reading and working on the PDF document, it is also necessary to compile exhibition presentations, make concept maps, among other activities related to the completion of the course, about this on this occasion, brought Infobae is a list of 10 tools that will make it easy to study, even though they can be very useful for work.

Sometimes taking information or working with PDF documents can become tedious, such as not being able to copy lines or make changes.

That is why this web tool is so useful, among other things, cConvert documents to Word, add or remove pages, allow editing and many more options.

This website is another type of file storage in the cloud, in cases where it is necessary to deal with large amounts of data and you do not want to pay for premium options on the Internet, but you also have other tools such as Google Drive or Dropbox, you can turn to this site.

It allows you to store up to 20 GB of information for free, includes security systems for point-to-point encryption, that is, only those who know the keys can access the information. Talso. It includes a communication interface through which you can chat or make video calls with other users.

Studying and working in some disciplines is not limited to reading and managing reading files, other types of activities such as creating presentations or audiovisual content may be required.

With this tool, you can create slides, videos, or record screens. And not only edit videos by superimposing photos, clips and background sound as well, It provides the possibility to create graphics and animated characters and later include them in audiovisual creations. According to the website’s webpage, this tool has been widely used by human resource departments.

It is a tool that also handles the mobile application version and is very popular among marketing and communications students and professionals.

Graphic designs can be created such as infographics, posters, invite messages, social media posts and even horizontal videos for Instagram, YouTube shorts or TikTok.

This website is a great help when you need to paraphrase or write a text based on another that already exists, but you don’t have the time to do so, or the person feels blocked.

What this tool does is rewrite the texts, that is, it creates a new version of the original text by changing words, adding synonyms and rearranging the structure, but it never loses its coherence. In addition, it translates texts of up to 1000 words.

Presentation of application templates like Powerpoint or Google Slides can be short at times, especially when you enjoy decorating and adding a lot of design to your presentations.

This tool has a large number of themes and designs for downloading and applying slides, and can also be customized.

Cloud software is widely used by planning and strategy departments, in this You can create different types of concept maps from the simplest to flowcharts, mind maps, organizational charts, UML, network diagrams, and more.

In addition, you can work with other users, but its free version only allows 3 collaborators.

Just like Canva, it is used by communications and marketing professionals, although it is aimed at those who already study or work in fields related to the natural sciences such as biology. It is an interactive tool that allows you to create graphics, images, and graphs related to topics such as medicine, microbiology, cell biology, botany, neuroscience, immunology, and more.

It’s no secret that when it comes to research, there is usually more information in English than in Spanish, or even information that interests you can be found in another language.

This website translates whole documents without changing their format, for example they are kept in a PDF file, it does not need to install any software and it handles 109 languages ​​in which it can be translated.

And theThis is an online spelling, grammar and style checker, very useful when you are studying a language and need to do writing tasks, It handles up to 20 different languages. It is also very complete in its operation, and many editors use it as well as spell checking functions in Word or Google Docs.

