1, 2, 3, Mummy: The government stops appointments pending the result of the referendum and eventually changes the cabinet

Embassies and attache offices abroad and other positions of a political nature. These are some of the appointments with the presidential powers of the President Gabriel Borek And that they are still in a gap and that – according to private confirmation by several heads of the ruling parties – they will not be appointed until after the referendum on the constitution on 4 September.

Despite the fact that there will already be names on the table to lead some outstanding embassies, as in Colombia, Mexico and ItalyIt is known both in “I agree to dignity” and in democratic socialism – and this was confirmed by the Political Committee – that the decision is Avoid advertisements before the referendum so that the questioning is not repeated According to La Moneda’s criteria in forming the roster of representatives abroad, but also – officials say – to Leave an important margin for the president in the event that the result of the referendum forces him to redefine dominance in his government.

It is no secret to anyone in the ruling party that if rejection is imposed by a wide margin on that day in the elections, President Borek will have to change his government and give up the heart of his administration – Today is in the hands of approval for Dignidad – giving more powers to the forces that allowed him to expand the base of support for his government, such as the Socialist Party and the Democratic Party. For this reason, the same sources say, it will be necessary for the president to have open alternatives in situations relevant to the goal Take care of political sensitivities and balances when reshaping the map of power.

What to do with China, where the president had to withdraw the name Andreas Perotic and Brazil, where – more than four months after it was sent – the candidate of the Chilean government, Sebastian DipolloHe did not get Jair Bolsonaro’s approval, which is also something that will be settled after the referendum.

Lamoneda and the State Department led by Antonia Origola– They were subjected to harsh criticism from the opposition when it became known the labels in which the standard of friendship prevailed, as happened with the appointment of the president’s friend. Xavier Velasco At the Spanish Embassy and at the Embassy of his previous campaign strategist, Sebastian KraljevicWho represented before the Organization of American States. The same thing happened to those read as “consolidation awards” as was the case for the former presidential candidate Paula NarvaezHe is currently the Chilean ambassador to the United Nations. This is, above all, because the president himself promised during his election campaign not to use those nominations for those purposes.

“The decision we make with the suspended embassies will be criticized, whatever it is,” they say in the government, so the most logical thing – they add – is to wait until they are all announced at once. .

Although the Supreme Court prepared in May five to replace the minister rose genimwho left office when he turned 75 in March of this year, the president has yet to choose between one of the names proposed by the highest court, which must be ratified by two-thirds of the Senate.

In fact, they pointed out in the Senate that the negotiations that are traditionally responsible for the Department of Justice, which is leading today Marcela RiosThey made no progress. One thing that has been unofficially discussed – according to the same sources – is the possibility that the government may differ in the logic prevailing in these appointments, with Egnem’s share corresponding to Sensitivity judge from the right, suggested one from the center left.

But everything remains Suspension. They asserted in the ruling party that in order not to strain the government’s relationship with the Senate – which had many pits, including Secretary Rios herself – they would wait until after the referendum to send the name of a judge.

The same will happen – as made clear by both parties – on charges such as Second Environmental Court and next restoration Mortgages and ferries in Santiago.