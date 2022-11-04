➤ Any true genius here can find the hidden face in the climber’s visual puzzle | Today’s viral challenge | Logic test | directions | viral | Mexico

Using your imagination will be key. Although the challenge seems simple to solve, the truth is that the illustration has put millions of users in a bind due to its high level of difficulty. All you have to do in viral challenge What we will show you next is to find the hidden face in the image of a mountain climber, for which you will only have five seconds at most. Now it’s time to test your ability with a file visual puzzle This will take you to the limit.

We warn you that this puzzle has caused more than one “headache” or “migraine” in users from Mexico, Colombia, Peru and the United States, so its difficulty level is more than proven. What is the common problem? Many highlight the optical illusion created by the repetition of shapes and colors in the image.

It made the challenge more than a jerk because of its complexity, so you’ve been warned. What should you do in today’s visual challenge? Well, nothing more and nothing less than identifying the face in the illustration. However, without further ado, we’ll show you the bigger picture so you can review it for a maximum of five seconds.

full picture

Only a genius can find the hidden face in a visual climber puzzle (Image: Bright Side)

Nothing yet? Has five seconds already passed? Don’t worry or feel bad. It is completely normal, as these challenges require a long time to solve. If you are not part of the selected group of geniuses who managed to complete the puzzle, do not worry, we invite you to see the solution and share it with your friends.

Solution: See where the hidden face was in the image below (Photo: Bright Side.Guru).

What is a visual ride game?

Visual puzzle is a great entertainment alternative for users who have free time and want to make the most of it. It consists in finding a person, animal, object or number in an image. Some have a time limit and some don’t. Also known as viral challenges, challenges, visual tests or brain games. Yes, they are all funny.

The origin of the panels

Visual puzzles are created with the purpose of entertaining people. They gained popularity on social networks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as many users, in their desire to avoid infection, stayed at home. This is where they saw viral challenges as entertainment alternatives. Today, these challenges are everywhere.

Puzzles and games: are they the same?

In general, it is possible to distinguish between logical riddles and riddles. The first are games in which puzzle solving can be accessed through reasoning and intuition. It is a form of entertainment not based on prior knowledge, but rather a mental exercise to read between the lines of data provided in the description.

On the other hand, riddles are usually children-oriented and are a type of formulated puzzle, usually presented in the form of a rhyme. They are simple puzzles that allow you to learn the words in an entertaining way as they describe things indirectly so that anyone can get the correct answer, including some clues in their formulation.

