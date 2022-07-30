◉ Jackpot is here | Santander lottery today, Friday 29 July: results in the last drawing 4872

See online | The Santander Lottery will start broadcasting today, Friday, July 29, 2022, in a few moments. Find out how and where to see the latest 4872 draw and discover the results, the grand prize and the full winnings.

Draw has ended | The Grand Prize Draw for the Santander Lottery was held today, Friday, July 29, and the winning number in this edition is 3161 of the 132 series..

The Santander Lottery will start running today, Friday 29 July 2022, its last drawing number 4872. The transmission can be continued from 11:00 pm.

This game takes place every Friday at the same time and has an excellent prize scheme. The grand prize will be 7,200 million pesos.

To participate in these lotteries, it is necessary that you are of legal age and reside in Colombia. Minors cannot participate in lottery games.

This raffle takes place every Friday from 11:00 pm.

Santander lottery will be drawn on Friday from 11:00 pm.