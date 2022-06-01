◉ here | Cundinamarca Lottery Result for Tuesday 31 May 2022

Today’s results | Today, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the Cundinamarca Lottery will be played by the raffle number. 4596. All fallen numbers can be checked live and online in this note.

It is played in Cundinamarca! Discover the jackpot soon in this note.

direct | consequences Lottery Cundinamarca Tuesday, May 31, can be found in this note from 11:00 p.m. local time once the raffle is over. Discover At the end of the note Fallen numbers and prizes.

The Colombia draw is held every Monday at the same time. The game consists of betting a certain amount of money on a set of numbers. The grand prize will go to the player who matches all the numbers.

The highest prize in the Cundinamarca lottery is 3000 million pesos. But in addition to this, there are important secondary prizes. Mega Seco costs $200 million, and then there are others that are less valuable.

Once the draw ends, it will be published in the official account of the Cundinamarca lottery. To watch it you can click here.

Today’s Cundinamarca Lottery Results | Draw 4596 for Tuesday May 31, 2022

This raffle will be held at 10:30 PM. The results and numbers that fell in . can be found Cundinamarca Lottery official website (click here).

What is the grand prize and full prizes for this 4596 Cundinamarca Lottery?

Cundinamarca Lottery: date, days and times for this draw 4596

The Colombia draw takes place every Monday at the same time: 10:30 p.m., and will be broadcast by Channel One