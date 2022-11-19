▷ Visual puzzle | There is a polar bear in the picture and you have to locate it within 6 seconds | Mexico

We want you to have fun. That is why, with a lot of effort, we present to you Visual puzzles. If you want to participate in one that has a time limit, you are in the perfect place. In this observation challenge you have to locate the polar bear in the picture, but only in 6 seconds.

To find the animal in the illustration, you must be clear that every second counts. In other words, you cannot go into the test with overconfidence, thinking that the task is easy to perform. If you do all of that, you will end up failing, just like many other users of different social networks.

You have to open your eyes wide to pay close attention to the details of the illustration. It’s only 6 seconds. Don’t get distracted by anything. Ask the people around you not to interrupt you. In your head it should just be there Visual puzzle. eye! You already know the key to success in this test!

See here the picture of the visual puzzle

In the picture of the visual puzzle we can see many trees and a lot of snow. In this scenario the polar bear is found. If you just look at the illustration, you won’t find it. this is the truth. You have to try harder, given that you are only given 6 seconds to locate it.

The polar bear in this illustration is not visible to the naked eye. (photo: cool.guru)

Look here to solve the visual puzzle

If you got to this point in the note, it’s probably because you couldn’t find the polar bear in 6 seconds. If so, don’t feel bad. Remember that this is a game, and as such, one can both win and lose. Then you will know where the animal is.

This photo indicates where the polar bear is. (photo: cool.guru)

What is the riddle?

The visual puzzle is what will entertain you anywhere. It consists in locating errors, a person, an animal, an object, a word or a number in a picture. Some have a time limit. That is, they ask you to quickly find something specific. They are also known as challenges, visual quizzes, or viral challenges.

